Best cashback, points, and travel credit cards for March 2020

It can be hard to choose the right credit card with so many options out there. Should you go with a points-based card? Cashback? Airline rewards? The options are endless. However, the choice doesn’t have to be hard, and we’re here to help. Here’s the best credit card offers available in March 2020.

What are the different types of credit cards out there?

There are multiple different types of credit cards to choose from. My personal favorite is cashback, as they provide a simple reward structure that’s easy to redeem (as it’s just literal cash back.) However, depending on businesses your normally frequent, and how often you eat out or travel, a points-based or travel reward card might be better for you. These types of cards accrue points based on how much you eat at a certain restaurant or type of restaurant, or, how often you travel with certain airlines or stay in specific hotel chains. Points can be redeemed for gift cards, free flights, discounted or free hotel rooms, and more.

Points-based reward cards

Points-based rewards cards are just that, cards in which you gain credits for purchases and can redeem those points toward rewards through the card’s website. You’ll be able to redeem points for things like gift cards, airline travel, cruises, or sometimes even toward a cash value on your card’s statement. These can be great cards to have, but, unlike cashback cards, each company has its own value for a point, with sometimes one point equals a dollar and other times you’d need 1,000 points to equal a dollar.

APR: 17.59% – 24.49% Variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $95

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is a Visa Credit Card and is among the best out there right now for those who just want general points, with an emphasis on dining and travel. Currently, you’ll earn a bonus of 60,000 points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3-months of opening your account. In total, that’s around $750 worth of travel when you redeem your points through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Earning is simple, you’ll get 2-points per dollar spent on any travel and dining purchase worldwide and 1-point per dollar on all other purchases. Right now, you’ll earn 5-points per dollar spent on Lyft rides through March 2022, which is quite a bit more than the standard 2-points per dollar you already get with travel purchases. If you redeem your points toward airfare, hotels, car rentals, and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards, you’ll get a 25% increase in value. For a point breakdown, 60,000 points are worth $750 when redeemed this way for travel. If you want to further break it down, one point is worth 1.25% of each dollar spent when redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards

However, the benefits don’t stop here for cardholders. You’ll have unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on all orders of $12 or more for at least 1-year on qualifying purchases through DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service. However, you’ll have to activate this feature by 12/31/2021 in order to redeem it.

APR: 17.49% – 22.49% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $95

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

If you’re a business owner, this card might be a great option for you. It uses the Chase Ultimate Rewards program, and you’ll get a bonus 100,000 points after your first $5,000 in purchases in the first 3-months of opening your account. Chase states that this is $1,250 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards, which includes the 25% bonus that the company gives if you redeem points for travel.

Earning points is simple. You’ll get 3-points per dollar spent on the first $150,000 on travel and “select business categories” each year. 1-point per dollar will be earned on all other purchases, with no limit to how much you can earn. If you choose to redeem your points for travel, then this card provides around 1.25% back in bonuses.

Unlike many other cards, there are no foreign transaction fees here which can really stack up if you travel internationally a lot, so that’s quite nice. Plus, you can get employee cards at no additional cost, which can be a crucial part of any business.

APR: 17.49% – 24.49% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $95

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

The Bank of America Premium Rewards card is a great option for those who bank with the company and want to earn rewards on purchases. You’ll get 50,000 bonus points when you make at least $3,000 in purchases within 90-days of opening the account. That’s a $500 value, which can be used however you wish.

You’ll also earn 2-points for every dollar spent on travel and dining purchases and 1.5-points per dollar on all other purchases, with no limit in either category. The points can be redeemed as cashback, deposited into eligible Bank of America accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or redeemed as gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center. Plus, you’ll get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits and travel insurance protection.

Cashback reward cards

Cashback reward credit cards offer instant cash rewards for all purchases with varying percentages dependent on category. Some cards have a minimum requirement to redeem your cashback, and some even offer the ability to exchange cash into gift cards.

APR: 0% introductory on purchases for the first 15 billing cycles, then 15.49% – 25.49% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

The Bank of America Cash Rewards Visa is a great card for those who want an all-around good option for cashback. While it doesn’t offer the highest cashback rates, it does have a great feature of offering a 0% introductory APR on purchases within the first 15 billing cycles (around 15-months.) While this is a nice feature, it’s best to try and never carry a balance on any card you have as that can hurt big time once the introductory period ends if you do not have all previous purchases paid off when month 16 rolls around.

However, the Bank of America Cash Rewards Visa does offer some nice perks. There’s no annual fee here, and you’ll get a $200 online cash reward bonus after spending just $1,000 in the first 3-months of having the card. Rewards are simple here, you’ll get 3% back on the category of your choice, 2% back on grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 combined total for your chosen category, grocery store, and wholesale club quarterly purchases), and then an unlimited 1% back on everything else. There’s no expiration on rewards, here, and if you’re a Preferred member, then there’s the opportunity to earn 25% – 75% extra on every redemption. How do you become a qualifying Preferred member? Here’s what you need to know:

There are no fees to join or participate in Preferred Rewards. Here’s all you need to enroll: An eligible Bank of America® personal checking or Advantage Banking account, 3-month average combined balances of $20,000 or more in qualifying Bank of America® banking accounts and/or Merrill Edge® and Merrill Lynch® investment accounts. Learn more about balance requirements at https://www.bankofamerica.com/deposits/manage/understanding-preferred-rewards-requirements.go

APR: 0% introductory on purchases for the first 12 months, then 14.74% – 20.74% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Good to excellent

Point-based rewards credit cards aren’t always the best option, even in business applications. The Chase Ink Business Cash Visa offers some great bonuses for smaller businesses that don’t spend hundreds of thousands a year on purchases. You’ll get $500 in bonus cash back once you spend $3,000 in the first three months of opening the account, which is a great kick starter.

Earning extra cashback is simple, as well. You’ll get 5% back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores, on internet/cable/phone services with this resetting each cardmember anniversary. You’ll also score 2% back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants with this resetting at the anniversary as well. Plus, there’s 1% back on all other purchases and no limits apply here, meaning if you spend over $25,000 in either of the above categories, the cashback won’t stop, but instead, it will fall to 1% until the reset.

Chase is also offering 0% introductory APR for the first 12-months of having the card, which can be great for those just starting out. And, the best part is there’s no annual fee and you can get employee cards at no additional cost.

APR: 0% introductory on purchases for the first 12 months, then 14.74% – 20.74% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Excellent

While sharing some similarities with the card above, the Ink Business Ultimate card sets itself apart by offering a flat 1.5% cashback on every purchase you make, with no ceiling of what you can earn. Top that with $500 bonus cash back after your first $3,000 in purchases within 3-months of opening the card, 0% intro APR for the first 12-months, and no annual fee and this card has a lot going for it.

While it doesn’t have the categories that earn 5% or even 2% for the first $25,000, 1.5% back can really add up when you consider that you’ll earn that on every purchase throughout the year. So, if the bulk of your spending doesn’t fall into office supply stores, internet/cable/phone services, or gas/restaurants, then the Ink Business Ultimate card is a great option to consider.

APR: 14.99% – 24.99% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Good, excellent

The Citi Double Cash MasterCard is a great way to earn at both ends. You’ll get 1% back whenever you buy something on the card, and then an additional 1% back on when you pay the card (as long as you pay the minimums.) This is great for those who keep their cards paid off, as it essentially gives you 2% back each month on all purchases. While there are some cards here that are higher percentages in certain categories, this is among the best you can get for a no-limit cash back card, so you can earn as much as you spend (and pay off.)

Other benefits include 0% balance transfers in the first 18-months, though you’ll be charged a $5 fee or 3% of the transfer, whichever is greater. If you already have a lot of balance on other cards, this can be a huge benefit as you’ll essentially earn 0% interest, and be charged nothing outside of the $5/3% fee as long as it’s paid off within 18-months. However, should you go over that, you’ll be charged a variable 14.99% – 24.99% based on your credit score, so be sure to pay it off before the 18-months expires.

Travel credit cards

APR: 0% introductory on purchases for the first nine billing cycles, then 13.74% – 23.74% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $0

Recommended credit score: Excellent

This business-focused MasterCard is a great option for those who want a solid rewards card that offers multiple tiers of reward earning. You’ll earn 30,000 bonus points after the first $3,000 in purchases within 90-days of opening the account. This can be redeemed as a $300 statement credit toward future travel purchases.

However, normal purchases will rack up quite fast. You’ll get 1.5-points for every dollar spent on all purchases, and your points will never expire. Get 3-points per dollar on all travel purchases (car, hotel, airline) when you book through the Bank of America Travel Center. Plus, there are no annual fees or international transaction fees here, making it a great card for those who travel.

The best part is that you’ll get a 0% intro APR on purchases within the first nine billing cycles, which is great for those just starting out. Plus, if you’re a Preferred member, then there’s the opportunity to earn 75% extra on every redemption. How do you become a qualifying Preferred member? Here’s what you need to know:

There are no fees to join or participate in Preferred Rewards. Here’s all you need to enroll: An eligible Bank of America® personal checking or Advantage Banking account, 3-month average combined balances of $20,000 or more in qualifying Bank of America® banking accounts and/or Merrill Edge® and Merrill Lynch® investment accounts. Learn more about balance requirements at https://www.bankofamerica.com/deposits/manage/understanding-preferred-rewards-requirements.go

APR: 18.49% – 25.49% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $550

Recommended credit score: Excellent

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is what we would consider being a high-tier card. That’s partially due to the annual fee that’s charged, but, if you travel a lot, it’s well worth the asking price.

You’ll start out with getting 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first 3-months of opening the account. That gives you $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

You’ll also get a $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card on each account anniversary, which helps to offset the $550 annual fee. Plus, there are 3-points on travel immediately after earning your $300 credit. You’ll also get 3-points per dollar spent on dining and 1-point per dollar on all other purchases. There are no international transaction fees, either.

Redeeming rewards is simple, if you choose to get travel credit through Chase Ultimate Rewards, you’ll get a 50% increase in value, which would make 50,000 points worth $750 instead of the normal $375 it’d be worth otherwise. One nice benefit to this card is that it has a 1:1 point transfer with leading airline and hotel loyalty programs, ensuring that you’ll be able to stay at or fly with your choice of businesses.

Also, the Chase Sapphire Reserve includes access to 1,000 or more airport lounges worldwide after you enroll in Priority Pass Select, which can make traveling much easier. Plus, you’ll even get up to $100 of your application fees for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry reimbursed with this card, and we would highly recommend enrolling in either program if you travel a lot.

The last huge benefit with the Chase Sapphire Reward is one year of Lyft Pink for free (a $199 value), as well as a complimentary DashPass subscription, which essentially includes a year of free DoorDash deliveries (a $120 value).

APR: 17.99% – 24.99% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $99

Recommended credit score: Good, excellent

If you’re a fan of flying United, then this is probably the card you should opt for. It includes 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first 3-months of opening your card, which should equate to around $1,400 in travel vouchers.

However, your earnings don’t stop there. You’ll get 2-miles per dollar spent on local transit and commuting, which includes train tickets, taxi, mass transit, tolls, and ride-sharing services. Plus, you’ll also get 2-miles per dollar spent on United flights, at gas stations, restaurants, and office supply stores. You’ll also net 1-mile per dollar spent on all other purchases and get no foreign transaction fees.

There’s a $100 annual United travel credit after you purchase seven flights of $100 more within a year, as well as an annual “better together” bonus, which gives you 5,000 miles when you have a United Business Card as well as a personal Chase United card.

Those traveling with United will get a free checked bag, two United Club one-time passes, and 25% back on United inflight purchases, which can really start to add up. Plus, tack on that both you and your companions will get Priority boarding on United-operated flights means that traveling will be a breeze.

Employee cards are also given out at no additional costs, and the miles earned from their purchases fall into your account. United also gives you the ability to set individual spending limits on each card for further control.

APR: 0% introductory on purchases for the first 12-months, then 17.99% – 24.99% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $95

Recommended credit score: Good, excellent

While the above United card offers some great benefits, there are some high minimums to get credits and points. That’s where the United Explorer comes in. You’ll get 60,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in the first 3-months of having the card. Plus, on all United purchases, you’ll get 2-miles per dollar spent.

When you go to a restaurant or hotel, you’ll get 2-miles per dollar spent and then 1-mile per dollar on every other purchase. There’s two United Club one-time passes included here, a free bag, priority boarding, and 25% back on United inflight purchases.

However, this card offers up to $200 back on Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, which are programs that we highly recommend joining if you travel by air often. There are no foreign transaction fees, either, which make it a great card to use when traveling abroad.

APR: 17.49% – 24.49% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $69

Recommended credit score: Good, excellent

Southwest is my airline of choice when it comes to flying anywhere that the company services. The Rapid Rewards Plus credit card is the lowest-cost annual fee card that Southwest offers, but the value in points is unmatched on any other airline. For starters, you’ll get 40,000 bonus points after spending just $1,000 on purchases within the first 3-months of having the card. Plus, you’ll get 3,000 bonus points on each cardmember anniversary.

2-points per dollar spent at Southwest and Rapid Rewards hotel and rental car purchases. Plus, 1-point per dollar on everything else. No blackout dates apply, and you can redeem points for flights, hotel stays, gift cards, and more.

Southwest often offers low-cost flights, which all include two bags plus your carry-ons at no additional charge. For example, most standard flights cost less than 10,000 points each, while you can sometimes find flights for as little as 2,500 points, meaning that your rewards can go further here.

APR: 17.49% – 24.49% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $99

Recommended credit score: Good, excellent

Stepping up to the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card will net you the same 40,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 3-months that the Plus card above provides. However, you’ll get 6,000 bonus points on your anniversary, and the same 2-points per dollar spent at Southwest and 1-point per dollar on everything else. The upgrade here is that there are no foreign transaction fees, which can be crucial if you travel out of the country often.

APR: 17.49% – 24.49% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $149

Recommended credit score: Good, excellent

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Visa is my personal credit card with the airline. It offers the same 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first 3-months that the above two cards offer, however, there’s quite a bit more to enjoy here.

While you’ll get the same 2-points per dollar at Southwest and 1-point per dollar on everything else, on your cardmember anniversary you’ll get 7,500 bonus points as well as a $75 Southwest travel credit. Plus, you’ll get 4 upgraded boardings per year when available (an $80 value), along with 20% back on inflight drinks and Wi-Fi purchases. Plus, no foreign transaction fees make this a great card for traveling.

APR: 17.49% – 24.49% variable based on credit score

Annual fee: $89

Recommended credit score: Good, excellent

IHG might not be a name you recommend, but you’ll surely know some of its child companies. From Holiday Inn to Crowne Plaza, InterContinental, Regent, and more, IHG is bound to have hotels in your area. Right now, when signing up for the IHG Rewards Club Premier MasterCard, you’ll get 140,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 within the first 3-months of opening your account.

You’ll earn 25-points per dollar spent at IHG hotels, and 2-points per dollar spent at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants. Earn 1-point per dollar on every other purchase.

As long as you retain a Premier card, you’ll be a Platinum Elite status without having to meet the normal minimums for how many nights you need to stay at IHG hotels per year.

One of the huge benefits of having this card is getting a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every 4-years as long as you use your card. Global Entry and PreCheck are fantastic for those who are traveling often, and something that I really enjoy using.

As part of your $89 annual fee, you’ll earn a reward night each account anniversary, which can be valued way above what you’re paying for the card annually. Plus, you’ll enjoy a reward night whenever you redeem points for any stay of four or more nights at a time.

