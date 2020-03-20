If you’ve been struggling to pass the time during this past week of social distancing, ComiXology is launching some enticing deals on digital Marvel, DC, and Dark Horse reads. On top of those discounts, ComiXology has also just announced that it’s expanding the free trial of its Unlimited service to 60-days, doubling the usual 30-days of no-cost access. ComiXology Unlimited provides access to thousands of digital graphic novels from all the big publishers for free. You’ll also be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Dive into the details on what the free digital comics service offers in our getting started guide or head below for a closer look at today’s sales, some of our top picks, and more.

The most noteworthy batch of discounted novels from ComiXology today falls to its Marvel Civil War sale. Here you’ll be able to save up to 65% on a selection of reads priced from under $1. An easy recommendation would be to dive into Civil War at $4.99. Down from $13, today’s offer saves you 62% and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 196-page novel sets the stage for the epic battle between two of the Marvel universe’s most iconic heroes: Iron Man and Captain America. Shop the rest of the deals right here.

Other notable ComiXology deals include:

Civil War synopsis:

Collects Civil War (2006) #1-7. Whose side are you on? A conflict is brewing that threatens to pit friend against friend, brother against brother and all it will take is a single misstep to cost thousands their lives and ignite the fuse! As the war claims its first victims, no one is safe as teams, friendships and families begin to fall apart and the Marvel Universe super heroes go to war against each other. Free digital comics.

