Grab JANSPORT’s City View MacBook Backpack while at its Amazon low of $30

- Mar. 21st 2020 10:29 am ET

$30
0

Amazon is offering the JANSPORT City View Backpack for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This stylish backpack is comprised of durable fabric and suede leather, providing you with an investment that’s made to last. If you have a laptop that mirrors the size of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro (or is smaller), you’ll be able to fit it inside. Once opened, you’ll find a large compartment great for storing clothes, tech gear, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re fishing for a lower cost alternative, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better value than Amazon’s Canvas MacBook Backpack at $9. It’s currently a whopping 70% off, and is ready to tote any modern MacBook.

Oh, and while we’re at it, the Solo Altitude Backpack discount we mentioned a few days back has dropped further. You can now grab it for $52 which yields $28 in savings.

JANSPORT City View Backpack features:

  • THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN BACKPACKS – Every JanSport comes with a lifetime warranty. Carry your JanSport with confidence, knowing we’ll replace or repair any breaks
  • THE ICONIC DESIGN – The City View Backpack comes with our signature suede leather bottom, has straight-cut padded shoulder straps & a web haul handle
  • RELIABLE BACKPACK – JanSport backpacks are made with durable fabric, zippers & straps in colors & designs to reflect your style & needs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Backpack

Backpack
Jansport

About the Author