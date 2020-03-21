Grab JANSPORT’s City View MacBook Backpack while at its Amazon low of $30

Amazon is offering the JANSPORT City View Backpack for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This stylish backpack is comprised of durable fabric and suede leather, providing you with an investment that’s made to last. If you have a laptop that mirrors the size of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro (or is smaller), you’ll be able to fit it inside. Once opened, you’ll find a large compartment great for storing clothes, tech gear, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re fishing for a lower cost alternative, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better value than Amazon’s Canvas MacBook Backpack at $9. It’s currently a whopping 70% off, and is ready to tote any modern MacBook.

Oh, and while we’re at it, the Solo Altitude Backpack discount we mentioned a few days back has dropped further. You can now grab it for $52 which yields $28 in savings.

JANSPORT City View Backpack features:

THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN BACKPACKS – Every JanSport comes with a lifetime warranty. Carry your JanSport with confidence, knowing we’ll replace or repair any breaks

THE ICONIC DESIGN – The City View Backpack comes with our signature suede leather bottom, has straight-cut padded shoulder straps & a web haul handle

RELIABLE BACKPACK – JanSport backpacks are made with durable fabric, zippers & straps in colors & designs to reflect your style & needs

