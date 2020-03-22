Save $100 on the Linksys Velop Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System, more from $230

B&H is currently offering the Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System for $599.99 shipped. Down from $700, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. Armed with support for the latest Wi-Fi standard, this mesh Velop system includes two routers and can blanket up to 6,000-square feet with 802.11ax coverage. You’re looking at up to 5300Mb/s network speeds, as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports for expanding the wired side of your setup. If you’re looking to perfect a work from home setup, having killer Wi-Fi is surely an essential and this system will easily get the job done. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 125 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Also on sale today, as part of its DealZone, B&H is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi RBK50 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $229.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for closer to $300, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you $70 and is the lowest we’ve seen in well over a year. NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh systems provides up to 5000-square feet of tri-band coverage and offers up to 3000Mb/s network speeds. Each of the routers includes four Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Over 7,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router features:

Meant for expanding wireless coverage in large homes, the MX10 Velop AX5300 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Mesh Wi-Fi System from Linksyssupports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology for up to 5300 Mb/s of total throughput. You get a 2.4 GHz band with up to 1147 Mb/s and a 5 GHz band for up to 2402 Mb/s. With 4×4 MU-MIMO support, that equates to up to 8 simultaneous, dedicated connections.

