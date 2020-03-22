Score Samsung’s SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit at $80 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit for $79.99 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price. Included in this kit is everything you’ll need to get started with Samsung’s SmartThings platform including a second-generation hub, two multipurpose sensors, motion detector, and smart plug. It’s a great option for not only bolstering your house’s security, but also diving into one of the more mature home automation ecosystems on the market today. Learn more about SmartThings and its application as a Z-Wave hub in our guide. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More below.

Depending on whether you’re interested in expanding this starter kit’s smart home or security functionality, there are some notable ways to put your savings to work. On the home automation side, grabbing one or more of the SmartThings Dimmable Light Bulb at under $10 is easily recommendable. For additional protection, adding in another SmartThings Motion Sensor at $22 will let you add movement tracking capabilities to a second location in your home.

Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit features:

Your home needs a brain, so get started with a SmartThings Hub. It connects wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and makes them work together. SmartThings works with a wide range of connected devices including lights, speakers, locks, thermostats, sensors and more. Visit the SmartThings website to see the full list of compatible devices. Use the SmartThings App or Amazon Alexa to control your smart home. Teach your house new tricks by telling it what to do when you’re asleep, awake, away, and back home.

