Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro $300 off including standard and upgraded models

B&H is discounting Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro by $300 across various models. You can save on both standard and custom configurations here, making it a rare chance to knock the price off upgraded models. Deals start at $2,199 with free shipping available for all. Today’s offer matches many of our 2020 mentions and tops last weekend’s Best Buy sale by $100. These models are currently out of stock at Amazon.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18.50.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

