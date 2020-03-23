With services like Sling TV now offering a catalog of free streaming in light of COVID-19, others companies are beginning to follow-suit. Prime and non-Prime members alike are now able to stream kid-friendly Amazon Prime Video content with no payment or subscription required. This joins the Amazon’s other free streaming platform, IMDb TV (catalog here), providing the whole family with loads of content to enjoy. While show availability may expand or contract over time, continue reading for a breakdown of what’s currently available.

From Pete the Cat to The Stinky and Dirty Show, kids now have loads of free streaming content at their disposal. While the free Amazon Prime Video catalog does contain licensed content like Arthur and Rugrats All Grown Up, where you live will determine which content you will have access to.

Thankfully consistency can be found among Amazon Originals as the company does not have to jump through as many hoops. The best part of Amazon’s free content is that anyone with an account can enjoy it. That’s right, a Prime membership is not required, saving folks up to $119/year or $12.99/month.

Free Amazon Prime Video content is already available for consumption. By our count, there are at least 21 shows available for streaming. This number is subject to change though as Amazon negotiates with other studios to both retain and add other shows.

There’s no word regarding how long the free Amazon Prime Video content will last, but it does seem likely that it’ll stick around until COVID-19 is in the rear-view mirror. Without a crystal ball to tell us how many weeks or months we will all be affected, now’s a great time for your kids to get caught up on everything offered for free by Amazon.

With a large majority of schools out, many parents have to find a way to juggle current job responsibilities alongside bored children going through an unexpected recess with no clear end in sight. For the parents and children involved, the new catalog of free Amazon Prime Video content is likely to be seen as a godsend.

Oh, and while it’s not free, this announcement coincides with the release of Amazon Prime Video Cinema. A new offering which allows viewers to stream movies that are typically limited to a theater. You can read all about it in our coverage from earlier today.

