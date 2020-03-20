Save $150 on Garmin’s premium Tactix Charlie GPS Smartwatch, more from $100

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Tactix Charlie GPS Smartwatch for $599.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H for the same price. Usually selling for $750, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount, comes within $24 of the all-time low. Headlined by the inclusion of TOPO mapping, Garmin’s Tactix Charlie justifies its higher-end price tag with the ability to display precision location tracking, waypoint projections, terrain navigation, and more. Centered around its 1.2-inch display, you’ll enjoy heart rate tracking when out on runs, up to 12-day battery life, and a premium rugged design comprised of diamond-like carbon coated titanium. Over 125 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

For something a bit more affordable in the world of Garmin wearables, we’re currently tracking a discount on the Garmin Forerunner 35 for $99.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $120, today’s offer saves you $20 and returns the price to match our previous mention for the Amazon low. While you won’t find the more premium build or high-end features like the Garmin Tactix, this watch will still track runs, monitor heart rate, and offers all-day battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,300 customers.

If you’d prefer something a bit more stylish, Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch is also on sale right now. Having returned to its 2020 low, you can pair this wearable with your fitness regimen at $69 (save $30).

Garmin Tactix Charlie GPS Smartwatch features:

Explore the outdoors with this rugged Garmin tactix Charlie GPS watch. It’s preloaded with TOPO mapping for navigating different terrains, and built-in tactical features provide precise location data and reliable waypoint projections. Keep your fitness in check via the activity tracking and heart rate monitoring functions of this Garmin tactix Charlie GPS watch.

