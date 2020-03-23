Especially now that we’re staying at home, leggings are an essential to cozy dressing. Lululemon is known for its high quality leggings, however they come with a steep price tag of $100 or more. If you’re looking to save some cash, we’ve found an array of look-a-like options on Amazon. Best of all, each of the pairs of leggings are priced from under $30 and almost look identical. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks of Lululemon leggings dupes and be sure to let me know your thoughts in the comments.

What to love about Lululemon Leggings

First off, one of the main reasons Lululemon’s leggings are so hyped is because of the fit and the material. Lululemon’s leggings are high waisted, which give you a flattering appearance and they’re sweat-wicking. They also feel buttery soft and have hidden pockets for your cards, keys, or smartphone. One of Lululemon’s top legging types is called the “Wunder Under High-Rise Tights” and they’re priced at $98. I personally own a few pair of these leggings and they still look brand new after years of wear. They also come in a ton of fun color options and the fabric is very breathable.

The second pair of leggings that are a staple at Lululemon is the Align Legging. This has a similar fit to the Wunder Under and is also priced at $98. The Align pant was made with four-way stretch to help with Yoga poses and pilates. They also have a high shape retention design. These leggings feature 5 star reviews from over 1,600 customers.

Alternatives to Lululemon’s Leggings

One of the Amazon dupes that we found is the CRZ YOGA High Waist Leggings that are priced at just $24 Prime shipped. These leggings have almost identical colors to the Lululemon styles and have the same high waistline. They also have hidden pockets that match the Lululemon style and even the logo on the back is placed in the same spot. With nearly 3,000 reviews, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another style that’s extremely similar to Lululemon is the 90 Degree by Reflex High Waist Leggings. They’re also priced at $24 and have a four-way stretch material. The fit of this style is more like the Align Legging and has a similar high-rise fit. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, the Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Leggings feature a camouflage design that matches the Lululemon designalmost perfectly. Plus, they feature the same high-rise fit and have over 6,000 reviews from happy Amazon customers. This style is priced at $30 and will be a go-to in your workout wardrobe.

