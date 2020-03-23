Forget charging your iPhone X/S with a Smart Battery Case from $65 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone X/XS in multiple colors from $64.99 shipped. Note: Some colors are coming in and out of stock, but you should be able to place your order now to lock-in the discounted price. Also, keep in mind that some models might be delayed until April 21. Normally up to $129 from Apple directly, this is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time, though we have tracked the white color down to $59 once before. While the iPhone XS has great battery life, adding this case to your everyday carry will expand how long you can go without a charger by up to 33-hours. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t mind ditching the Apple branding, then Mophie’s Juice Pack Access is a great alternative. It comes in at under $40 on Amazon and packs up to 25-hours of extra battery. While it won’t work with Apple’s CarPlay, this case is USB-C if you’ve been wanting to ditch Lightning for some time.

However, gamers will want to check out the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch. It brings ergonomic gaming to the iPhone, along with Qi charging, making for a fantastic mobile experience in your favorite titles.

Apple Smart Battery Case features:

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.

It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).

Talk time up to 33 hours

Internet use up to 21 hours

Video playback up to 25 hours

