Today HyperX is launching its latest gaming-focused accessory, though this time ditching its usual emphasis on the big three consoles for smartphones. Bringing an ergonomic grip, magnetic battery pack, and Qi charging capabilities to your iPhone or Android device, the new HyperX ChargePlay Clutch looks to make diving into your favorite mobile titles all the more comfortable. Head below for a closer look, as well as all the details on pricing and the like.

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch

If you’ve ever tried to play some of the more action-packed iOS or Android titles out there, you’ll no doubt have experienced how uncomfortable holding an iPhone can be while trying to button mash or control virtual joysticks. Back in the day, grinding through Infinity Blade was always a pain for anything longer than a quick session. And even now, diving into Fortnite for more than a round or two of battle Royale is far from comfortable.

But that’s where the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch comes in, bringing an ergonomic grip to your iPhone or Android device. This accessory has an adjustable mount that can fit pretty much any modern-day smartphone, from the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 10 Plus to smaller handsets. There’s also a texturized exterior, which should help with keeping a tight grip on it.

On top of just aiming to provide a more comfortable gaming experience, the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch can also keep your device topped off without needing to be plugged in. Leveraging 5W Qi charging, there’s a magnetic 3000mAh battery that snaps onto the back in order to prolong your session. You can also charge directly with a USB cable, but even then, you won’t need to worry about plugging into the phone itself.

The latest gaming accessory from HyperX, ChargePlay Clutch, is now available for purchase at Amazon as well as direct from the company’s own online storefront. It’ll set you back $59.99 in either case and is currently shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take:

All told, $60 doesn’t seem too expensive for HyperX’s latest accessory. ChargePlay Clutch has a respectable feature set for the price, but whether mobile gamers are actually drawn to it is another question. The lack of any physical controls may be a big turn off for some. Not to mention that for less cash, you could grab a PS4 Dualshock4 controller and a smartphone mount, bringing a more console-like experience to your handset.

But if the built-in charging capabilities from ChargePlay Clutch is at all appealing, the latest from HyperX is surely one of the more unique accessories out there and worth a closer look.

