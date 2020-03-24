Woot’s 1-day Apple sale offers iPads, Macs, more from under $100 (Cert. Refurb)

- Mar. 24th 2020 6:50 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple iPads, Macs, and more from under $100. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout offering is iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 16GB at $179.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and Apple offers refurbished versions at $269 currently. Notable features here include a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple’s A8 chip. You’ll also get Touch ID support and a 1080p HD camera on the front. Ideal for kids that want or need an iPad, especially if you’re not wanting to spend big on the latest models. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

Woot has additional previous-generation Apple products on sale from under $100 in today’s promotion. You’ll find a wide range of offerings including iPads, iMacs, and MacBooks. Again, you won’t find the latest and greatest technology here, but certainly, the price points are attractive if you’re in need of a low-risk purchase. A 90-day warranty is included across the board. Check out the entire sale here.

Jump into our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPad, AirPods, Macs, and much more.

iPad mini 4 features:

iPad mini 4 is astonishingly thin at 6.1 mm, is our lightest iPad ever at 0.65 lb., and fits easily in one hand. It packs 3.1 million pixels in its new fully laminated 7.9-inch Retina display. It includes the A8 chip with 64-bit architecture, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, new cameras, ultrafast wireless, and up to 10 hours of battery life—all in a solid aluminum unibody enclosure, in three gorgeous metal finishes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.
Best Mac Deals woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp