B&H clears out MacBook Pro inventory with up to $650 off various models

B&H is currently taking up to $650 off various previous-generation Apple MacBook Pro models. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 13-inch 2.3GHz/8GB/512GB model at $1,099. That’s a $600 savings from the regular price and a $50 drop off our previous mention. This machine includes a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 512GB below $1,100.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. And don’t forget, we’re still seeing $300 off the latest 16-inch variation as well.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

2017 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.3GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD

13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS High Sierra

