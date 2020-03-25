Fresh Anker deals from $9 include the Atom III Slim USB-C Charger at $21, more

- Mar. 25th 2020 9:47 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its recently-released Atom III Slim 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $20.99 Prime shipped when promo code AKSL2614 is applied during checkout. That’s down $14 from the regular going rate, $1 less than the previous all-time low, and the best we’ve seen. With an ultra-compact design, this wall charger is an easy buy for frequent travelers or as a bedside charger where space may be at a premium. Notable features here include a single USB-C port backed by 30W of power, making it a suitable answer for charging iPhones, iPads, and various Android devices, plus a foldable plug that makes its footprint even smaller. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Another standout today is Anker’s Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $459.99. You’d typically pay over $550 with today’s price matching the best we’ve seen in 2020. The latest Nebula Capsule II is Anker’s solution to bringing your entertainment on-the-go. It features 720p feeds with the ability to project images up to 100-inches in size. Android TV enables streaming of your favorite content from various services, while the built-in battery means you can watch up to 2.5-hours at a single time without powering up. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker Atom III Slim features:

  • Ultra-thin: our Slimmest power delivery charger yet is only 0. 63 inches thick. Perfect for hard-to-reach outlets tucked away behind your bed or sofa.
  • High-speed charging: Anker power 3. 0 technology charges phones and tablets at their fastest possible speed, and can fully charge a MacBook 12” in only 2 hours.
  • Universal compatibility: Supports Apple and Samsung fast charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge and USB-C power delivery for high-speed charging to virtually any USB-C device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp