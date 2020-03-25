Fresh Anker deals from $9 include the Atom III Slim USB-C Charger at $21, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its recently-released Atom III Slim 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $20.99 Prime shipped when promo code AKSL2614 is applied during checkout. That’s down $14 from the regular going rate, $1 less than the previous all-time low, and the best we’ve seen. With an ultra-compact design, this wall charger is an easy buy for frequent travelers or as a bedside charger where space may be at a premium. Notable features here include a single USB-C port backed by 30W of power, making it a suitable answer for charging iPhones, iPads, and various Android devices, plus a foldable plug that makes its footprint even smaller. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Another standout today is Anker’s Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $459.99. You’d typically pay over $550 with today’s price matching the best we’ve seen in 2020. The latest Nebula Capsule II is Anker’s solution to bringing your entertainment on-the-go. It features 720p feeds with the ability to project images up to 100-inches in size. Android TV enables streaming of your favorite content from various services, while the built-in battery means you can watch up to 2.5-hours at a single time without powering up. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker Atom III Slim features:

Ultra-thin: our Slimmest power delivery charger yet is only 0. 63 inches thick. Perfect for hard-to-reach outlets tucked away behind your bed or sofa.

High-speed charging: Anker power 3. 0 technology charges phones and tablets at their fastest possible speed, and can fully charge a MacBook 12” in only 2 hours.

Universal compatibility: Supports Apple and Samsung fast charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge and USB-C power delivery for high-speed charging to virtually any USB-C device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!