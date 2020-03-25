Home Depot spring cleaning tool sale up to 40% off: DEWALT, Dremel, Ryobi, more

Home Depot has kicked off a new tool sale this week with a focus on DIY essentials for spring. Free shipping is available on nearly everything, or you can opt for in-store pickup if your local retail location is still open. Our top pick is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Impact Driver with two batteries for $99. As a comparison, there’s more than $175 worth of value here and we’ve previously seen it around $125. This bundle includes everything needed for basic tasks around the house, with the 18V impact driver shipping alongside two batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. Not to mention, if you’re already in the 18V RYOBI ecosystem, these batteries can be leveraged with the brand’s many other tools. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more deals or jump into the entire sale here.

Another standout is DEWALT’s 20V 2-tool Combo Drill and Driver Kit at $179. That’s down $50 from the usual going rate and in line with deals we’ve seen at other retailers. You’ll get both a drill and impact driver with this deal, alongside two batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s sale over at Home Depot for additional price drops on Dremel tools and accessories, plus everyday DIY essentials from DEWALT, Ryobi, and more.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT’s 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Ryobi 18V Impact Driver features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion LITHIUM+ Battery Starter Kit with (2) 3.0 Ah LITHIUM+ HP High Capacity Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag with Free ONE+ Brushless 3-Speed 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver. These batteries feature advanced electronics to allow you to maximize tool performance with added capacity to all 18-Volt ONE+ tools.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!