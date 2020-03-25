Whip up your daily smoothie in a Magic Bullet Blender at $15 (Reg. up to $30)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Magic Bullet Personal Blender (MBR-0301) for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Not to be confused with the 11-piece version of this blender that sells in the $40 range, today’s deal is as much as 50% off the going rate, $5 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. Ideal for your daily smoothies or whipping up a thing of gauc, this model features a “high-torque motor breaks down most tough foods into a smooth texture in seconds.” It also ships with a microwave and dishwasher-safe blend cup and a pair of lids for on-the-go use. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable personal blenders out there right now. Even the usually rock-bottom Oster My Blend 250-Watt Blender is $5 more than the Magic Bullet today. The only real option out there for less that will still get the smoothies made would be one of those BlenderBottles. Starting from just $7 or so, they feature a small wire whisk on the inside that allows you to manually mix your smoothie anywhere.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware/household deals but Best Buy also has a wide-ranging 3-day sale kicking-off today with offers across just about every category including smart home gear, Apple products, and much more.

Magic Bullet Personal Blender:

Chop, grate or blend with this 250W Essential Magic Bullet blender. The powerful high-torque motor breaks down most tough foods into a smooth texture in seconds, and the included short cup with two resealable lids holds single servings. This Essential Magic Bullet blender is microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe for easy preparation and cleaning.

