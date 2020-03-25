Oakley just released a new Surf Collection that has us all dreaming of warmer days. The collection features an array of items including sunglasses, board shorts, t-shirts, backpacks, and much more. Designed to have you ready for spring break, this line has everything you need to get outdoors in style. It also features a 1970’s vibe with retro coloring and large graphics that are super trendy. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Oakley Surf Line.

Oakley’s New Spring Sunglasses

One of the most notable items from Oakley’s Surf Collection is the 35th Anniversary Frogskin Sunglasses. They’re priced from $136 and come in four fun color options. The frogskin style can be worn by both men or women and have a prizm lens to help you see clearly. This style has also been an Oakley best-seller for years and the new style includes badging on the frame’s temple. I also love that the frames are durable for sporting events and more.

However, if you really want to make a statement, the Oakley Sutro Sunglasses are very unique. Technically these sunglasses were designed for bike riding and feature a large frame to help protect your eyes and face. They’re also available in a wide array of fun color options for this spring and even have neon options that are trendy. This style is priced at $166 and rated 4.8/5 stars.

My personal favorite style from the Oakley Surf Collection is the Holbrook OX Matte Sunglasses. This design features a classic look that can easily be dressed up or down. It also has classic color options and a sleek logo on both sides of the frame. With over 400 reviews, the Holbrook sunglasses are rated 4.5/5 stars and priced at $156.

New Surf Collection Apparel and Accessories

When looking for a new board short, Oakley’s new line has a perfect option for you. The fabric is lightweight, quick-drying and features a four-way stretch to keep mobile during summer sports. They’re 55 options to choose from, however, the newest style is the 1975 Seamless Boardshort 21. Its large logos are sure to stand out in the crowd and it even has a zippered back pocket for safe storage of essentials. These shoes can be purchased for $75.

Finally, the Oakley Wet Dry Surf Bag is great for the beach and beyond. Its waterproof exterior makes it great for keeping your belongings dry and it even has mesh adjustable straps. Better yet, it’s also large enough to tote your 15-inch MacBook and comes in two fun color options.

Which item from the new Oakley Surf Collection was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Ray-Ban new spring sunglasses in our guide here.

