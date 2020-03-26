Snag a $9 Milanese Loop Apple Watch band at new all-time lows

RXCOO Shop (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its Milanese Loop Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band for $8.99 Prime shipped in various sizes and colors. As a comparison, it typically sells for $12 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. There are a handful of different colors available today, so you can customize your Apple Watch with just the right look. Not to mention, this is a fraction of what Apple charges for its in-house option. The magnetic wristband makes it easy to get an exact fit, which isn’t always so easy with sport band alternatives. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Given today’s $9 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch Milanese bands with better ratings for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, iPad, and plenty of other products. For example, we have Apple’s HomePod at one of its best prices ever currently with over $100 in savings.

RXCOO Apple Watch Band features:

Flexible stainless steel Milanese mesh band, fully protected watch.

Adjustable magnet clasp design of the wristband, no buckle needed, just easily stick and lock your Apple Watch.

Easily applied and removed, just one click to install and easy push to remove.

Exquisite gift box packaging, give yourself, family, friends, the best gift.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!