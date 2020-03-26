Snag a $9 Milanese Loop Apple Watch band at new all-time lows

- Mar. 26th 2020 9:28 am ET

$9
RXCOO Shop (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its Milanese Loop Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band for $8.99 Prime shipped in various sizes and colors. As a comparison, it typically sells for $12 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. There are a handful of different colors available today, so you can customize your Apple Watch with just the right look. Not to mention, this is a fraction of what Apple charges for its in-house option. The magnetic wristband makes it easy to get an exact fit, which isn’t always so easy with sport band alternatives. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Given today’s $9 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch Milanese bands with better ratings for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, iPad, and plenty of other products. For example, we have Apple’s HomePod at one of its best prices ever currently with over $100 in savings.

RXCOO Apple Watch Band features:

  • Flexible stainless steel Milanese mesh band, fully protected watch.
  • Adjustable magnet clasp design of the wristband, no buckle needed, just easily stick and lock your Apple Watch.
  • Easily applied and removed, just one click to install and easy push to remove.
  • Exquisite gift box packaging, give yourself, family, friends, the best gift.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The first Apple Watch was announced in April of 2015, in the time since, Apple has moved onto the fifth-generation, which is named Series 5. Apple has continued to ship previous-generation models over the years, despite offering up new upgrades annually. This currently stands true as Series 3 is being offered from $199 following a permanent price drop in September 2019.  
