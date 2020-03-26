Dig Dug, Star Wars, Galaga, and other Arcade1Up classics are priced from $96

GamerCandy via Rakuten is offering the Arcade1Up Dig Dug Countercade for $95.99 shipped. That’s up to $54 off the going rate found at retailers like GameStop, a savings of $24 compared to Amazon, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you played Dig Dug, you know just how much of a blast it can be. Scoring this Countercade is a great way to add a bit of flair to your home office, but be prepared for productivity to take a hit. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Arcade1Up offerings on sale.

More Arcade1Up discounts:

Speaking of games, did you see UNO Minimalista? If not, it’s a gorgeous remake of the classic card game that started with a concept which was picked up by Mattel and should hit retailers soon.

Arcade1Up Dig Dug Countercade features:

Arcade1Up Dig Dug: Relive the glory days of arcade gaming in the comfort of your own home with Arcade1Up’s Dig Dug at home Countercade! You are Dig Dug, the underground miner. Dig your way underground through the earth and destroy the meanies who lurk below and uproot the prized produce. Destroy the meanies by pumping them up until they burst or by dropping boulders on them, but be careful as these meanies can transform into spooky ghost that will appear out of nowhere to attack.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!