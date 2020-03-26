Awair Glow C Air combines a smart plug and air quality monitor: $65 (Reg. $89)

Amazon is currently offering the Awair Glow C Air Quality Monitor and Smart Plug for $65 shipped. Down from $89, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Now that we’re all spending more time inside, keeping tabs on your home’s air quality is something to be aware of. That’s where the Glow C comes in, monitoring everything from humidity and temperature to airborne toxic chemicals (VOCs). Plus, with the built-in smart plug, you’ll be able to set up automations to turn on a fan or heater, humidifier, and other appliances to ensure your surroundings are the way they should be. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now if you already have a smart plug in your arsenal, especially a Siri-enabled one, consider opting for Eve Degree instead. This HomeKit-enabled accessory monitors temperature, humidity, and air pressure, all of which can be leveraged for crafting automations in your smart home. It’ll run you $62 at Amazon, saving you a bit more than the featured deal. There’s also a nifty LCD display built-in, too.

We’re also still seeing a notable discount on GE’s Smart Motion Dimmer Switch, which works with Alexa and Assistant at $37 (save 50%). Find that and more in our Smart Home guide.

Awair Glow C features:

Glow C monitors three key factors that affect the health of your indoor environment: airborne toxic chemicals (VOCs), temperature, and humidity.Whether you’re looking to improve your sleep quality, gain relief from indoor allergy symptoms, manage eczema and asthma triggers, or simply protect your health, Glow C can give you the insight you need to live healthier and breathe easier in your space.

