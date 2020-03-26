Score two Echo Show 5 smart displays from under $100 at QVC (Reg. $180)

QVC is offering a 2-pack of Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Displays for $109.96 shipped. New QVC customers can save an additional $10 when using the code WELCOME at checkout, dropping the price to under $100 for two. Normally $90 each, or $180 for two, Amazon currently offers a multi-pack at $150 when you use a specific code. For further comparison, our last mention was $70 each, which would be $140 for two. This is the best available. The Echo Show 5 is a fantastic addition to any smart home, thanks to Amazon’s Alexa platform. It works with most smart home devices, and the built-in camera (which has a physical shutter for those with a privacy-focused mindset) means you can easily video call friends and family during our time indoors. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the display and camera inclusions to save more. The Amazon Echo Dot is a fantastic buy when you’re looking for the best smart speaker for your home. Coming in at $50, it’s an easy recommendation to expand your smart home coverage to any room.

However, those in Google’s ecosystem will want to check out the Nest Hub Max. It runs Google Assistant and has a built-in camera as well. You’ll also find a larger display and speaker here, which can make it great for kitchens when you want to listen to and see a new recipe. At $179, it’s a bit more expensive, but might be a better addition to your setup.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

Compact 5.5″ smart display with Alexa ready to help

Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates, cook along with recipes.

Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!