Save 50% on Herschel’s Little America MacBook Backpack at a new low of $50

- Mar. 26th 2020 12:00 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Herschel Little America Backpack for $49.99 shipped. Having dropped from $100, it typically fetches $110 direct from Hershel as well as at Nordstrom. Today’s offer saves you 50% and marks a new all-time low. With a dedicated sleeve for 15-inch MacBooks and more, Herschel’s backpack has a magnetic snap-tab flap and cinch-cord closure for a unique look. There’s plenty of space for internal storage, and the entire bag is comprised of a coated cotton blend with enhanced weather protection. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 320 customers.

Save even more by bringing home the AmazonBasics Campus Laptop Backpack instead. This option may not by as stylish as the Herschel option, but it’ll cost you 32% less. There’s still room for a 15-inch MacBook, and with over 640 customers having left a review, this $34 bag carries a 4.4/5 star rating

A perfect accessory to add into your everyday carry would be Twelve South’s CableSnaps. Luckily for you, right now a 3-pack is on sale for $16.50, offering up 34% in savings along the way. For a more comprehensive way to stay tidy Cocoon’s GRID-IT! organizer is worth a closer look at $14.

Herschel Little America Backpack features:

Padded mesh pods pair with cushy, body-contouring adjustable shoulder straps on a roomy backpack built for comfort in a classic mountaineering style. An exterior shaped from a coated cotton blend and a triple-lined main compartment add durability and enhanced weather protection, while a small interior media pocket and padded, fleece-lined laptop sleeve keep electronics safe and secure while on the go.

