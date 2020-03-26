J.Crew’s new swimwear line has us ready for our next beach vacation or pool outing. With hundreds of fun styles to choose from and all of the latest trends, you will be ready in style. Whether you’re looking for pair of board shorts, one-piece bikini, or a cover-up, this line has you covered. Plus, the prints and styles are unique, so there will be no worry of matching with someone else. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from J.Crew’s new swimwear line.

J.Crew Men’s Swimwear

J.Crew has three types of swimwear for men called the Pool Shorts, Trunks, and Board Shorts. Starting with the Pool Short, this style was designed to go from the pool and beyond. It features a snap button front and comes in three size options: five, seven, or 9-inches. They’re also mesh lined and have quick-drying fabric. The 9-inch Stretch Eco Pool Shorts features a really fun pattern that will stand out in the crowd and they’re priced at $70.

Also, the Board Short is a classic and timeless swim piece you can wear for years to come. This style has a drawstring waist and a velcro fly as well as a zippered pocket for convenience. The 9-inch Eco Board Short is my personal favorite style because I love the contrasting details. It’s priced at $75 and also features UPF 50 sun protection.

J.Crew Women’s Swimwear

One-pieces for women are super trendy for this season and also very flattering. Luckily, J.Crew has tons of styles to choose from and the Scalloped One-Piece in Laser Cut Eyelet is one of our top picks from this collection. This swimsuit features such beautiful detailing and would look super cute paired with shorts when going for lunch from the beach. Better yet, it also comes in a one-shoulder option as well and both are priced from $110.

Gingham is another really trendy print for the spring and summer. The Ruffle Plunging V-Neck Swimsuit for women is another standout and it’s also priced at $110. However the gingham print also comes in several other styles such as the bandeau one-piece, underwire bikini top, and more.

Finally, if you’re looking for a versatile cover-up the Embroidered Beach Tunic is a must-have. This tunic can be worn with heels for dinner, over a swimsuit to the beach or worn with sandals to lunch. It also features beautiful embroidery and a tassel tie that looks very high end.

Which piece from the new J.Crew Swimwear Line was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Oakley’s new Surf Collection that features sunglasses, board shorts, and more.

