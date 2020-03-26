Up to 80% off Kindle reads from $2: J.R.R Tolkien, Neil Gaiman, many more

Amazon is now offering up to 80% off a selection of Kindle books. In its continued effort to provide folks with a steady stream of discounted, digital reading material they can acquire and consume from home, Amazon is offering plenty of notable reads right now from J.R.R Tolkien, Neil Gaiman, Kelly Harms, and many more. The deals start from $2 and are spread across every category from romance and sci-fi to thrillers, and much more. You’ll find a collection of our favorites listed below.

Today’s Best Kindle Book Deals:

Amazon is also offering a series of notable digital magazine deals right now including Wired, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Mechanics, and many more starting from $5. And remember, we still have plenty of big-time Kindle E-reader deals right here, new book releases in our March reading list, and loads of graphic novels from $1.

J.R.R Tolkien’s Beowulf:

J.R.R. Tolkien completed his translation of Beowulf in 1926: he returned to it later to make hasty corrections, but seems never to have considered its publication. This edition includes an illuminating written commentary on the poem by the translator himself, drawn from a series of lectures he gave at Oxford in the 1930s. His creative attention to detail in these lectures gives rise to a sense of the immediacy and clarity of his vision.

