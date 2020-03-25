Following yesterday’s physical price drops, Amazon is now offering a collection of notable digital magazine deals for your Kindle. With everyone trying to keep busy at home right now, this is a great opportunity to fill out your Kindle reading library alongside this morning’s book sale. You’ll find deep deals on some of the most popular titles out there including Wired, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Mechanics, and many more starting from $5 per year with free delivery. Head below for all the details.

Well, it’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale with just about all of the most popular digital magazine deals matching our usually exclusive pricing at $5. One particular standout is the regularly up to $30 per year Architectural Digest, which rarely drops down to $5 these days in physical or digital form. All of our top picks are listed below.

Today’s Best Digital Magazine Deals:

Outside of today’s digital magazine deals, we have plenty of reading material to keep you busy right now though. Amazon launched a notable digital book sale this morning with titles from just $1. But we also have loads of graphic novels from $1, a FreeTime Unlimited + HOMER Reading sub from under $1 and plenty of new releases in our March reading list. Amazon’s Kindle E-readers are also still on sale from $60.

Prefer some movies instead? Amazon has plenty of deals from $5 right now while VUDU is offering two for $15 and Apple has a collection of titles starting from $1.

Wired Magazine:

Amazon Digital Magazine Deals: It’s about turning new ideas into everyday reality. It’s about seeding our community of influencers with the ideas that will shape and transform our collective future. Wired readers want to know how technology is changing the world, and they’re interested in big, relevant ideas, even if those ideas challenge their assumptions—or blow their minds. Wired readers are generally familiar with computers and the Internet, but this is definitely not a computer magazine

