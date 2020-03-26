LG 49-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with four HDMI ports: $320 shipped ($60 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the LG 49-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $319.99 shipped. Regularly $380, today’s deal is $10 less than the Amazon all-time low and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. With an affordable price tag and LG’s well-known backing, this model offers a 49-inch 4K panel alongside HDR support. You’ll also get the full lot of smart functionality here, enabling users to stream their favorite content and more. Includes thee HDMI inputs and two USB ports. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

For a more premium TV experience, consider going with LG’s 65-inch 4K TV that’s currently on sale for $500. It packs AirPlay and HomeKit compatibility, giving it the ability to play a key role in your smart home setup.

LG 49-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Immerse yourself in your favorite movies and shows with the 49-inch LG 4K HDR smart TV. The IPS 4K panel delivers wide viewing angles coupled with lifelike visual output, while a quad-core processor and 4K Active HDR deliver highaccuracy and enhanced sharpness. This 49-inch LG 4K HDR smart TV offers diverse control options through Google Assistant and Alexa.

