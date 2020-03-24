LG’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV touts AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at $500 (Save $150)

- Mar. 24th 2020 3:48 pm ET

Save $150
0

Walmart is currently offering the LG 65-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K UHDTV (65UM7300PUA) for $499.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Usually selling for $650, it just dropped to $620 direct from LG and is now down to the best we’ve seen. Centered around a 4K-ready HDR panel, LG’s 65-inch TV comes equipped with TruMotion 120 support for tackling motion blur, as well as LG’s True Color Accuracy. AirPlay 2 stands out in terms of smart functionality, but there’s HomeKit for integrating with your Siri setup, as well as Alexa and Assistant control, and more. Built-in streaming media player functionality and three HDMI ports round out the features here. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $22 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 36,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Speaking of AirPlay 2, we’re also still seeing a rare $100 discount on Bose’s Soundbar 700. Having dropped to an Amazon low, this offer is a great way to boost the audio of your theater setup.

LG 65-inch AirPlay 2 TV features:

Offer an immersive multimedia experience with this LG 4K LED 65-inch smart TV. ThinQ AI supports Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice control, while the wide viewing angle provides 100 percent color accuracy from multiple viewing angles. This LG 4K LED 65-inch smart TV has a quad-core processor, ensuring smooth operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save $150
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Home Theater LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go