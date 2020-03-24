LG’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV touts AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at $500 (Save $150)

Walmart is currently offering the LG 65-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K UHDTV (65UM7300PUA) for $499.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Usually selling for $650, it just dropped to $620 direct from LG and is now down to the best we’ve seen. Centered around a 4K-ready HDR panel, LG’s 65-inch TV comes equipped with TruMotion 120 support for tackling motion blur, as well as LG’s True Color Accuracy. AirPlay 2 stands out in terms of smart functionality, but there’s HomeKit for integrating with your Siri setup, as well as Alexa and Assistant control, and more. Built-in streaming media player functionality and three HDMI ports round out the features here. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $22 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 36,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Speaking of AirPlay 2, we’re also still seeing a rare $100 discount on Bose’s Soundbar 700. Having dropped to an Amazon low, this offer is a great way to boost the audio of your theater setup.

LG 65-inch AirPlay 2 TV features:

Offer an immersive multimedia experience with this LG 4K LED 65-inch smart TV. ThinQ AI supports Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice control, while the wide viewing angle provides 100 percent color accuracy from multiple viewing angles. This LG 4K LED 65-inch smart TV has a quad-core processor, ensuring smooth operation.

