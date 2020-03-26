Ryobi’s multi-tool combo kit delivers a drill, saw, and extra batteries for $129

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Combo Kit with extra batteries for $129 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $199 price tag. Today’s deal delivers $218 worth of individual item value and we’ve seen this bundle at $149 previously. This bundle includes a drill and circular saw, plus three batteries and a wall charger. You’ll also receive a carrying case to ensure that your new DIY bundle stays organized. If you’re already in the Ryobi 18V ecosystem, these batteries can be used with different tools as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ryobi 18V Multi-tool Bundle features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Free 18-Volt ONE+ 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Battery (2-Pack). The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Circular Saw features front pommel handle for 2-handed operation and a left side blade for better cutline visibility.

