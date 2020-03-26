VIZIO 55-inch 4K HomeKit/AirPlay 2/Dolby Vision UHDTV hits $378 (Reg. $500)

Walmart is currently offering the VIZIO 55-inch Dolby Vision 4K HomeKit-enabled Smart UHDTV for $378 shipped. Considering similar models at Best Buy fetch $550 and this exact one goes for $500 direct at VIZIO. Today’s deal is only about $20 above our last mention and is the best available right now. VIZIO’s latest TV offers both HomeKit and AirPlay 2, making it the perfect addition to any smart home. However, those who aren’t in Apple’s ecosystem will enjoy Chromecast as well as allowing you to easily send content from any smartphone or computer to your TV. Plus, Dolby Vision is available here for higher-quality HDR, which we explain further in our post here. You’ll get three HDMI ports here, meaning that you can easily plug in all of your home theater gear with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

VIZIO 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Experience a world of extraordinary color with the all-new VIZIO M-Series Quantum 55″ Class (Diag. 54.5″) 4K HDR Smart TV. The first in class to utilize cutting-edge quantum dot technology, the M-Series Quantum delivers cinematic color intensity as more than one billion colors jump to life. UltraBright 400 produces bright, detailed highlights at up to 400 nits of brightness, while VIZIO’s powerful Active Full Array® backlight offers 10 local dimming zones, resulting in deep black levels with stunning detail and contrast.

