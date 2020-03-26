Logitech’s 5.1-Ch. Speaker System upgrades movie night at $99 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Z606 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System for $98.98 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer saves you 24% and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring 5.1-channel audio, Logitech’s speaker system offers true surround sound for your home theater. It packs a left, right, center speakers alongside two satellites as well as a 5.25-inch subwoofer, and comes powered by a 160W system. Bluetooth connectivity makes it simple to integrate with your existing setup, and there’s also a 3.5mm audio jack, RCA inputs, and more. With over 155 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

For those who don’t have room for a full 5.1-channel setup, opting for something like VIZIO’s 29-inch Sound Bar at $79 will surely be a better choice. Not only will you be able to fit this alternative into more compact setups, but will also pocket an extra $20. It comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers.

Now if you’re looking for a new TV, we’ve got you covered there as well. Right now, LG’s 49-inch 4K Smart UHDTV has dropped to $320. Slashing $60 off the going rate, this model packs four HDMI ports and is at one of its lowest prices yet. Find that and more in our home theater guide.

Logitech Z606 Sound System features:

Logitech Z606 delivers true 5.1 surround sound. With 160 watts peak power on tap, This 5.1 speaker system wraps your space in high-quality audio that sounds amazing. Enjoy true surround sound from any source—your TV, phone, computer, games, and more via RCA, 3.5 mm Auxiliary jack, and Bluetooth. The 5.25” subwoofer driver pumps out bass you can feel, while the included remote and 6.2 meter extra-long rear cables make it easy to set up and use.

