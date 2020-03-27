AirPods Pro are in stock and down to $235 for Costco members right now

Costco is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro for $234.99 shipped. Note: This is for Costco members only. Normally $249, like it fetches everywhere else including Amazon right now, this is a match for its low and is the best available. I’ve absolutely loved my AirPods Pro since picking them up last year. The noise cancellation is fantastic, and when in transparency mode, you barely even know that you have AirPods in your ear. You’ll get an adaptive EQ, the quick-pairing H1 chip, “Hey Siri” support (which is a personal favorite of mine), and up to 24-hours of usage when using the redesigned charging case. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Not looking to drop over $200 on headphones? Well, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are a great buy at $129 on Amazon. You’ll lose out on the noise canceling and upgraded EQ that AirPods Pro offer but still enjoy “Hey Siri” and the quick-pairing H1 chip here.

Android users will want to check out this deal that we spotted on Samsung Galaxy Buds. We found that they’re currently at an all-time low of $80, which saves you $50 over buying them at regular price.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

