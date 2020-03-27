Samsung Galaxy Buds fall to a new all-time low at $80 (Save $50)

B&H currently offers the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Buds for $79.99 shipped. Usually selling for $130, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $50, beats Amazon’s current price cut by $28, and is $20 under the all-time low there. This is also the lowest offer we’ve seen to date. Samsung’s pair of Bluetooth earbuds bring a truly wireless form factor to your Galaxy smartphone and more. You’ll get around 6-hours of audio playback on a single charge, which bumps up to 12 when paired with the charging case. Other standout features include AKG drivers, a splash-resistant design, and more. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

For those who don’t need the Samsung integration or AKG audio, consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds instead. These $40 earbuds feature water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers.

Now if you’re looking to enjoy more premium audio in a cord-free form-factor, right now you can save $100 on Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM true wireless earbuds at $200.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity. These Samsung Galaxy Buds earbuds feature adaptive dual microphones that help enhance speech clarity regardless of surrounding noises and an ergonomic, compact design for exceptional comfort and portability.

