Your smart kitchen needs Lenovo’s Smart Display at an all-time low of $74

VIPOutlet via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $74 shipped. Originally $200, the Smart Display goes for $99 at B&H and $79 at Walmart right now. For comparison, the lowest price that we’ve tracked was $83 on Black Friday and this is the best available. Offering an 8-inch screen, this Google Assistant-powered Smart Display is the perfect addition to any smart home. You’ll be able to enjoy Spotify, YouTube, smart home controls, finding recipes, and more. We have a Smart Display in the kitchen and love looking up recipes and asking Google questions while cooking new meals. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Just looking for a smart speaker? The Amazon Echo Dot is available for $50 right now. While there’s no display here, you’ll still gain control over your smart home and be able to ask it questions.

More of an Amazon fan? Well, we spotted two Echo Show 5 Smart Displays from $100 at QVC. These pack built-in cameras so you can chat with friends and family if you’re staying inside right now.

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!