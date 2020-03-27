Stow your MacBook in Samsonite’s $106.50 Classic Leather Backpack (Save $64)

- Mar. 27th 2020 12:29 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Samsonite Classic Leather Backpack in brown for $106.50 shipped. Usually selling for $170, like you’ll find at Best Buy as well as direct from Samsonite, today’s offer saves you 38% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With a dedicated MacBook sleeve, this backpack can hold up to 15-inch machines. There’s a front organizer pocket as well, offering plenty of room for accessories and more with interior compartments and a mesh zip section. Samsonite has wrapped the entire bag in a genuine leather for a stylish look. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. That’s where Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer comes in, which sells for under $20 at Amazon. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more. 

For those who may not adore the Samsonite bag’s style, we’re still tracking a discount on Herschel’s Little America MacBook Backpack. Currently 50% off its usual going rate, right now you can score the bag for $50.

Samsonite Classic Leather Backpack features:

Make an impression with this cognac Samsonite Classic leather backpack. The padded air mesh back panel and comfort straps support easy portability, while the accessory pockets and a pen holder ensure you have the essentials for meetings. This Samsonite Classic leather backpack has ample space to accommodate two laptops and a tablet, and the Smart Sleeve fits easily on baggage handles.

