Skagen’s new Connected Falster 3 sees first price cut to $206.50 (Save 30%)

- Mar. 27th 2020 3:52 pm ET

$295 $206.50
Amazon is currently offering the Skagen Connected Falster 3 Smartwatch with Leather Band for $206.50 shipped. Other styles are available for a few dollars more. Usually selling for $295, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, saves you 30%, and drops the price to a new all-time low. Powered by Wear OS, Skagen’s latest smartwatch comes equipped with a multi-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and built-in GPS. You’ll of course find the usual suite of fitness tracking features. A circular touchscreen display sits within a stainless steel housing and pairs with a leather band for a stylish look. Having just been unveiled at CES, reviews are still rolling in. So far it carries a 3.8/5 star rating and you can take a look at our announcement coverage for additional information.

If you don’t mind strapping a previous-generation smartwatch on your wrist, going with the Skagen Connected Falster 2 is a great way to save even more. Right now you can score the wearable for $149 at Amazon, allowing you to pocket an extra $57. Compared to the latest Falster 3, you’ll miss out on the enhanced battery life, improved water resistance, and more. 

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing a new all-time low on Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch. It’s currently marked down to $142, providing an even lower cost option from either model of Skagen wearable.

Skagen Connected Falster 3 features:

Skagen’s newest smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour. Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay

