Sonos Playbar is a home theater must-have at $499 (Refurb, Orig. $699)

Trusted retailer World Wide Stereo via eBay Daily Deals is offering the AirPlay-enabled Sonos Playbar for $499 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $699, our last mention was at $450 in used condition (with no official warranty) and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. The Sonos Playbar is the perfect center for any home theater system. It ties into the entire Sonos whole-home audio system and allows you to enjoy movies in an all-new light. For instance, if you already have two Sonos speakers (like the Play:1 or One,) you can hook them up to the Playbar to enjoy room-filling surround sound. However, if you just want to run the Playbar by itself, you’ll still enjoy a theater-like experience when watching movies and TV shows. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.
Save some cash when you opt for the Sonos Beam. While it’s not quite as room-filling as the Playbar, it comes in at $399 on Amazon right now. You’ll still have room-filling audio and enjoy the ability to tie it in with the rest of your Sonos systems, but sacrifice a bit of the expansive soundstage that the Playbar offers.
For the ultimate home theater experience, check out Samsung’s 75-inch AirPlay-enabled 4K UHDTV. It’s on sale for $450 off right now, which drops it down to $1,049 when you use the code that we recently found.
Sonos Playbar features:
- Complements HD television screens with crisp and powerful sound from nine amplified speaker drivers. Wirelessly streams all your favorite music services too
- Connect your Playbar to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love
- Syncs wirelessly with other Sonos speakers so you can listen to TV or music in perfect sync, throughout your home
