Sonos Playbar is a home theater must-have at $499 (Refurb, Orig. $699)

Trusted retailer World Wide Stereo via eBay Daily Deals is offering the AirPlay-enabled Sonos Playbar for $499 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $699, our last mention was at $450 in used condition (with no official warranty) and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. The Sonos Playbar is the perfect center for any home theater system. It ties into the entire Sonos whole-home audio system and allows you to enjoy movies in an all-new light. For instance, if you already have two Sonos speakers (like the Play:1 or One,) you can hook them up to the Playbar to enjoy room-filling surround sound. However, if you just want to run the Playbar by itself, you’ll still enjoy a theater-like experience when watching movies and TV shows. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Save some cash when you opt for the Sonos Beam. While it’s not quite as room-filling as the Playbar, it comes in at $399 on Amazon right now. You’ll still have room-filling audio and enjoy the ability to tie it in with the rest of your Sonos systems, but sacrifice a bit of the expansive soundstage that the Playbar offers.

For the ultimate home theater experience, check out Samsung’s 75-inch AirPlay-enabled 4K UHDTV. It’s on sale for $450 off right now, which drops it down to $1,049 when you use the code that we recently found.

Sonos Playbar features:

Complements HD television screens with crisp and powerful sound from nine amplified speaker drivers. Wirelessly streams all your favorite music services too

Connect your Playbar to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love

Syncs wirelessly with other Sonos speakers so you can listen to TV or music in perfect sync, throughout your home

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!