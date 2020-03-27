Samsung 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV brings the cinema experience home at $450 off

BuyDig is currently offering the Samsung 75-inch Smart 4K HDR UHDTV (UN75RU8000FXZA) for $1,049.01 shipped when code SWE26 has been applied at checkout. Price will be shown on final confirmation page. Having originally retailed for $2,200, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $1,500 at Samsung. Today’s offer saves you over 30%, beats Best Buy’s competing offer by $194, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 75-inch 4K HDR panel, this UHDTV comes equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration. Access to all of your favorite streaming services provides plenty of entertainment, as well. Plus, there’s five HDMI ports as well as two USB slots. Over 610 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Step down to a 65-inch panel and lock-in further savings. LG’s 65-inch 4K UDHTV comes equipped with a similar feature set to the lead deal in a smaller package. Dropping down from the size of the lead deal comes with additional savings, as this model sells for $847 at Amazon.

For a more affordable way to bring AirPlay 2 into your home theater, we’re still tracking a discount on VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K TV at $378. That’s down from its usual $500 discount and one of the best prices to date. While you won’t get the massive 75-inch panel, it’s a notable option for those wanting to enjoy the Apple integration on a tighter budget.

Samsung 75-inch Smart 4K HDR UHDTV features:

Be amazed by the Dynamic Crystal Color feature on this Samsung 75-inch smart 4K UHD TV. The 75-inch screen immerses you into cinematic experiences, and the Real Game Enhancer makes gaming feel lifelike. The 4K resolution and HDR provide an optimal-quality picture with enhanced detail on this Samsung 75-inch smart 4K UHD TV.

