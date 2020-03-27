Wine accessories from $10: purifier, various glasses, more (Up to 75% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Üllo Wine Purifier with a free 10-pack of filters for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80, it starts at $61.50 on Amazon right now without the extra $30 in filters thrown in. Today’s deal is at least $51 in savings, a match for our previous mention, and the best we can find. This handy wine gadget is designed to rid your delicious wine from sulfites and the gross bits waiting to ruin your last few sips at the bottom of the glass. It also acts as an aerator to restore the “natural taste of wine.” This model ships with four filters plus an extra box of 10, a silicone display base, and a velour travel bag. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At this point, you deserve a treat and a nice glass of wine might be just what the doctor ordered while we are all stuck inside right now. Having said that, we have also spotted some great deals on wine and beer glasses today too. Matching our previous deal price, the highly-rated Riedel Bravissimo wine and beer glass 4-packs are now on sale for $9.99 shipped via Best Buy’s official eBay store. Regularly up to $40 each, this is great chance to score some deep deals on drinkware. All of the deals below are rated 4+ stars.

Üllo Wine Purifier:

Bring your favorite varietals back to their natural state with the Üllo wine purifier. It uses Selective Sulfite Capture technology to rid any still wine of sulfites and other impurities and has a built-in adjustable aerator to release aromas and smooth out flavors. The Üllo wine purifier comes with four single-bottle filters, a display case and handy travel bag.

