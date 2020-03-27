Twelve South’s PowerPic Qi Charger curbs nightstand clutter at $50 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South PowerPic for $49.99 shipped. That’s up to $40 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. If you’re still using a cable to charge your iPhone, it’s time to thoroughly consider upgrading to Qi. Ditching the cable looks elegant and Twelve South takes things to the next level with PowerPic. This handy charger disguises itself as a photo frame, ensuring your desk or nightstand won’t need to look cluttered. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more.

If you can live without the photo-frame look, consider grabbing CHOETECH’s Dual Fast Wireless Charger for $25 when clipping the on-page coupon. I bought this a couple months back and am able to reliably charge both my iPhone and AirPods.

Speaking of AirPods, we just spotted the Pro model on sale for $235. These deliver ANC in compact form-factor which allows you to leave bulky headphones behind most of the time. Oh, and don’t forget that you can still nab the 2nd generation AirPods for $129

Twelve South PowerPic features:

Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use

Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.

