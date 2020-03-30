Lock-in a $69 discount on Arlo’s 4K Ultra HomeKit security system at $331

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 4K 1-Camera System $330.76 shipped. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer saves you $69, is the lowest we’ve seen in months, and the third-best to date. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view, an outdoor-ready design, and HomeKit support. Other eye-catching inclusions here are enhanced night vision, an integrated spotlight, as well as auto zoom and tracking. All of those features make Arlo Ultra a more than capable option for keeping an eye on package deliveries, surveilling your property, and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 945 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest from Arlo, consider opting for the Pro Camera System at $119. You’ll still get a single camera here, but notable features on this model include 7-days of free cloud DVR, 720p recording, HomeKit support, and more.

We’re also still seeing a notable discount on the Arlo Q camera, which offers 1080p feeds for $106. If you’re not ready to fully commit to the Arlo ecosystem, this is a great way to test the smart security waters.

Arlo Ultra features:

Arlo Ultra 4K wire-free security camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced video and audio quality. Easy to install, place the wire-free camera around your house and monitor your home or business with a wider angle view. With Ultra’s 4K, zoom in on objects to see more details. With advanced night vision and integrated spotlight you’ll see color video even at night. The integrated spotlight lights up the night or helps toward off unwanted visitors.

