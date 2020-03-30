Complete your desk setup with CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $235 (Save $45)

- Mar. 30th 2020 8:23 am ET

CalDigit’s official Amazon store is currently offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $234.99 shippedUsually selling for $280, a price you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer saves you $45, comes within $4 of the Amazon low, and is the third-best we’ve seen to date. Center your new work from home setup around CalDigit’s TS3 Plus and bring five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more to your Mac. Plus, 85W USB-C charging allows you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your machine. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 635 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Depending what your workstation looks like, picking up a longer 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable with your savings might be a good call. The TS3 Plus only includes a 2-foot cable, so spending $22 on this highly-rated option ensures you have extra flexibility in your setup.

Should you be looking to save even more compared to today’s featured deal, opt for Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock at $135. Here you’ll ditch the more full-fledged hub capabilities and 87W charging in favor of a more portable alternative, but with a DisplayPort, HDMI, and more.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

