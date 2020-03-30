Herman Miller takes rare 15% off its most popular desks, chairs, and more

Herman MIller’s Work from Home sale delivers some of the best prices at 15% off on everyday office essentials and its various iconic desks, chairs, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Eames Aluminum Group Management Chair for $1,950.75. As a comparison, it typically sells for $2,295 with today’s deal matching the best prices we see. As part of the iconic Eames Aluminum Group, this desk chair arrives with an all-metal form supplemented by black leather fabrics. It’s height adjustable with casters for easy moving around your space. Handmade in Michigan with a 12-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout today is the Nelson Swag Leg desk for $2,375.75. It typically sells for $2,795 with today’s deal matching yet another all-time low. This is my desk of choice, combining a classic mid-century design, bright colors, and modern-day adaptations to suit any Mac or PC setup. It rocks the classic Nelson Swag Leg design, along with beautiful walnut accents and dedicated storage for pens, accessories, and much more. Rated 4+ stars by Herman Miller reviewers.

And finally, the wildly-popular Aeron Chair is on sale from $845.75. You’d usually pay closer to $1,000 here. Aeron is one of the most popular desk chairs on the market today, with everything you’d want in a daily driver. The base model offers eight zones of “varying tension for sophisticated support”, but you can add various upgrades to improve performance. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Shop the rest of Herman Miller’s Work from Home sale for additional deals on desks, chairs, and everyday necessities to take your setup to the next level.

Herman Miller Eames Desk Chair features:

Equally classic and contemporary, the Eames Aluminum Group Management Chair is lithe, with a graceful silhouette, and, because the Eameses never favored style over substance, has an innovative suspension system that creates firm but flexible support.

