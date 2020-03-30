Save $450 when you bundle JBL Link Bar with a 10-inch subwoofer at $250

Best Buy is currently offering the JBL Link Bar 100W Soundbar with bundled 10-inch Powered Subwoofer for $249.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay up to $400 for the soundbar (though B&H has it down to $300 right now), and the subwoofer would set you back an additional $300. Whether you’re not running a dedicated soundbar in your home theater yet or just have a more budget-focused option, this is a great upgrade all-around. You’ll not only get the 100W JBL Link Bar, which has 4K HDR passthrough and Google Assistant built-in, but also a 10-inch, 150W powered subwoofer to give movies and TV shows room-thumping bass, just like when you’re at the movies. Ratings are thin but positive here, which we largely agreed with in our hands-on review.

Just starting out on your home theater journey? Well, TCL’s Also 5 2.0-Channel Soundbar is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Coming in at $50, you’re saving quite a bit. Just keep in mind there’s no 4K passthrough, no Google Assistant, and you’re not getting 100W of output from the soundbar, along with an additional 150W from a subwoofer.

Looking for something that has AirPlay built-in? Check out the Sonos Playbar, which is down to $499 right now in refurbished condition. This saves you $200 over the regular price, and you can find out more in our deal coverage here.

JBL Link Bar features:

Enhance your home audio setup with this JBL LINK BAR soundbar. The three HDMI ports and HDMI ARC port create a 4K entertainment hub for immersive gaming or streaming, while built-in Android TV and Google Assistant support voice-activated controls for added convenience. This Bluetooth JBL LINK BAR soundbar uses a single cable to connect to your TV for a hassle-free connection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!