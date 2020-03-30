Save $450 when you bundle JBL Link Bar with a 10-inch subwoofer at $250

- Mar. 30th 2020 1:50 pm ET

Get this deal
$700 $250
0

Best Buy is currently offering the JBL Link Bar 100W Soundbar with bundled 10-inch Powered Subwoofer for $249.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay up to $400 for the soundbar (though B&H has it down to $300 right now), and the subwoofer would set you back an additional $300. Whether you’re not running a dedicated soundbar in your home theater yet or just have a more budget-focused option, this is a great upgrade all-around. You’ll not only get the 100W JBL Link Bar, which has 4K HDR passthrough and Google Assistant built-in, but also a 10-inch, 150W powered subwoofer to give movies and TV shows room-thumping bass, just like when you’re at the movies. Ratings are thin but positive here, which we largely agreed with in our hands-on review.

Just starting out on your home theater journey? Well, TCL’s Also 5 2.0-Channel Soundbar is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Coming in at $50, you’re saving quite a bit. Just keep in mind there’s no 4K passthrough, no Google Assistant, and you’re not getting 100W of output from the soundbar, along with an additional 150W from a subwoofer.

Looking for something that has AirPlay built-in? Check out the Sonos Playbar, which is down to $499 right now in refurbished condition. This saves you $200 over the regular price, and you can find out more in our deal coverage here.

JBL Link Bar features:

Enhance your home audio setup with this JBL LINK BAR soundbar. The three HDMI ports and HDMI ARC port create a 4K entertainment hub for immersive gaming or streaming, while built-in Android TV and Google Assistant support voice-activated controls for added convenience. This Bluetooth JBL LINK BAR soundbar uses a single cable to connect to your TV for a hassle-free connection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$700 $250
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Home Theater

Home Theater
jbl

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide