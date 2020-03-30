JBL Pulse 4 RGB Bluetooth Speaker drops to $200 (Save $50), more from $140

Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.95 shipped. Also at Best Buy as well as JBL direct. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the lowest we’ve seen on the black style, and is one of the best to date otherwise. Standing out from your average Bluetooth speaker, JBL’s Pulse 4 can cast multicolor ambient lighting thanks to built-in array of LEDs. Building on that flashy design, you’ll also be able to enjoy room-filling audio from its 360-degree speaker array and up to 12-hours of playback per charge. Plus, an IPX7-rated waterproof design is complemented by JBL party boost, which allows you to sync several of the brand’s speakers together. With over 100 customers having left a review it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $139.95 shipped in a variety of colors. You’ll also find that price at Best Buy and JBL direct. Usually fetching $180, today’s offer saves you 23%, comes within $20 of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen in several months. Sporting an IPX7 waterproof design, JBL’s Charge 4 touts dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear catching sound.” Plus, it’s ready for all-day use with 20 hours of playback per charge. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 4,200 customers.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore Flare 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $80 at Amazon and features 24-hour battery. Aside from giving up the JBL branding and enhanced fidelity, you’ll still be able to enjoy 360-degree audio as well as IPX7 water-resistance and more.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

