Logitech’s Slim Folio brings a backlit keyboard to iPad Pro from $90 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Slim Folio PRO for iPad Pro starting at $89.99 shipped for the 11-inch model. Jump up to the 12.9-inch version for $97.99. Down from $120 and $130 respectively, today’s offers save you 25%, beat our previous mentions by $6, and mark new all-time lows. Bringing a full backlit keyboard to Apple’s latest and previous-generation iPad Pro, Logitech’s Slim Combo relies on Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your tablet. It also sports a case for added protection, as well as an adjustable kickstand for propping up your iPad Pro at various angles while watching movies or getting work done. Rounding out the features, there’s even a spot to stow your Apple Pencil. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 155 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Up your productivity while also saving a sizable amount of cash by opting for Logitech’s Multidevice Keyboard at $29 instead. You’ll ditch the all-in-one form factor present in the featured deal, but it’ll still serve your iPad Pro well for typing notes and more. Plus, you’ll be able to use it in tandem with another device, providing extra functionality for your Mac workstation and more.

Be sure to swing by our Apple guide today for even more discounts on everything from the latest MacBook Air to official iPhone cases and more.

Logitech Slim Folio PRO features:

Protect your 11″ Apple iPad Pro with the Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO, a keyboard case that utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and works with iOS 12 and above. This case has a built-in backlit keyboard along with a full row of iOS shortcut keys. The SLIM FOLIO PRO is also designed with three adjustable modes for typing, sketching, and reading. Other useful features include easy access ports, a 3-month rechargeable battery, secure magnetic latch, and an integrated Apple Pencil holder.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!