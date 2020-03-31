Arlo Q offers 1080p feeds and more in a tidy security camera: $100 (Reg. $130+)

Update 3/31 @ 6:03 PM: Newegg is now offering the Arlo Q 1080p HD Security Camera for $99.99 shipped with the code EMCDEEG39 at checkout.

Amazon offers the Arlo Q 1080p HD Security Cameras for $105.99 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for upwards of $150 at various retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is at least $24 off the regular price and the second-best price we’ve tracked over the last 6-months. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 6,100 Amazon reviewers.

Update 3/31 @ 7:2 PM: EufyHome via Amazon is offering its eufyCam 2C HomeKit-enabled Security Camera for $84.99 shipped. This is a 15% price drop from its regular going rate and is among the best deal that we’ve seen. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need a lower-cost alternative? Consider going with Wyze Cam at $24. To be honest, there’s a lot to like about Wyze Cam when going head-to-head with Arlo Q. You’ll get 14-day DVR functionality and 1080p feeds. But expanding your setup to include additional cameras won’t come as naturally as it would if you were in the Arlo ecosystem. Check some of our previous Wyze reviews to get a better feel for their offerings.

For more security deals, check out this offer on Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro with Chime Pro for $179. That’s $120 off the regular price and the best we’ve seen in recent months. Learn more here.

Arlo Q features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

1080p HD resolution- Live stream sharp HD resolution from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or computer

Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness. Motion Detection Range, Adjustable up to 50 feet.,Wireless Range:300 feet line of sight

Records motion or sound-triggered events in your cloud to be accessed from anywhere via the Arlo app

