Bundle Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Chime Pro, now down to $179 ($299 value)

B&H currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with Chime Pro for $179 shipped. Usually picking up the doorbell and accessory would run you a total of $299 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 40% and coming within $11 of the combined all-time lows. Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30-days of free cloud storage. Unique to this model is dual-band Wi-Fi support, which you won’t find on the lower-end Ring offerings. There’s also enhanced motion detection, so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside. Throw in the Chime Pro, and you’ll receive audible alerts when someone’s at the door as well as range extender functionality. Over 21,000 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more affordable front door upgrade, score the original Ring Video Doorbell with Chime for $110 at Amazon. This model rocks 720 recording capabilities instead of the Pro’s 1080p, and lacks the dual-band Wi-Fi support. But if you’re looking for an entry-level way to defend against porch pirates, this’ll do the trick. It even bundles a Chime accessory, providing the same audio alerts.

Those after the latest and greatest from Ring will want to turn their attention to the new Ring Video Doorbell 3. As Amazon’s latest addition to its home security stable, you’ll be able to take advantage of pre-roll recording and more. Learn more right here.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

