Work or game from the couch with these high-end laptops from $810

Best Buy is currently offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB for $999.99 shipped. This is a $200 savings when compared to the regular price and is the best available. You’ll get AMD’s Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core processor which is hyperthreaded to 8-core, making this a great laptop for content creators and gamers alike. Plus, with the GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, it’ll handle most games at 1080p and many titles at 1440p. The display is a 1080p 120Hz screen that gives you a high-end feature in this compact laptop. Plus, the 512GB SSD is NVMe-based which offers insanely fast read and write speeds for quick boot times and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted that Lenovo is offering its Yoga Y730 Laptop with 1.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB is on sale for $809.49 shipped with the code APRILSALE. Normally $1,450, Best Buy offers a similar, but lower-specced model for $700 right now. At Best Buy, you’d get an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, for comparison. The Y730 is a great mobile workhorse thanks to Intel’s i7 processor and 512GB of storage. Plus, the compact 13-inch form factor is ready to go anywhere you do. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Apple fans will want to check out this 1-day-only sale that offers the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $680. While there’s no Touch Bar here, you’ll net 128GB of storage and Thunderbolt 3, which makes it a fantastic option for on-the-go work.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Laptop features:

Experience life-like visuals when playing HD games with this 15.6-inch ASUS laptop. The AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor and 16GB of RAM enable rapid responses, and the gamer-focused keyboard layout includes four hot keys for faster, more intuitive control. This 15.6-inch ASUS laptop is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card for high frame rates.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!