JBL’s GO 2 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker drops to $30 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the JBL GO 2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 shipped in a variety of colors. Also at B&H for the same price. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and is the best available. JBL’s GO 2 speaker comes outfitted with an IPX7 waterproof design, ensuring you can bring tunes with you everywhere from the shower to your swimming pool when the weather warms up. Its built-in battery provides up to 5-hours of playback per charge, and the compact design means you’ll easily be able to carry it from room to room. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,800 customers.

Those who can settle for a less water-resistant portable speaker can save even more by opting for the OontZ Angle 3. Right now it’ll only set you back $20 at Amazon, yielding a sizable 33% savings over the JBL GO 2. This model also comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 50,000 customers.

Right now we’re also seeing some additional JBL speakers on sale with deals starting from $140. These are certainly more high-end than the lead offering, but bring more premium audio to match the steeper price tags. Check out all the information right here.

JBL GO 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker features:

The JBL GO 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker to take with you everywhere. Wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. Making a splash with its new IPX7 waterproof design, GO 2 gives music lovers the opportunity to bring their speaker poolside, or to the beach. GO 2 also offers crystal clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone. Crafted in a compact design with 12 eye-catching colors to choose from, GO 2 instantly raises your style profile to all-new levels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!