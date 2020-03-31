JBL’s GO 2 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker drops to $30 (Save 33%)

- Mar. 31st 2020 11:17 am ET

Get this deal
$40 $30
0

Amazon is currently offering the JBL GO 2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 shipped in a variety of colors. Also at B&H for the same price. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and is the best available. JBL’s GO 2 speaker comes outfitted with an IPX7 waterproof design, ensuring you can bring tunes with you everywhere from the shower to your swimming pool when the weather warms up. Its built-in battery provides up to 5-hours of playback per charge, and the compact design means you’ll easily be able to carry it from room to room. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,800 customers.

Those who can settle for a less water-resistant portable speaker can save even more by opting for the OontZ Angle 3. Right now it’ll only set you back $20 at Amazon, yielding a sizable 33% savings over the JBL GO 2. This model also comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 50,000 customers. 

Right now we’re also seeing some additional JBL speakers on sale with deals starting from $140. These are certainly more high-end than the lead offering, but bring more premium audio to match the steeper price tags. Check out all the information right here.

JBL GO 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker features:

The JBL GO 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker to take with you everywhere. Wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. Making a splash with its new IPX7 waterproof design, GO 2 gives music lovers the opportunity to bring their speaker poolside, or to the beach. GO 2 also offers crystal clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone. Crafted in a compact design with 12 eye-catching colors to choose from, GO 2 instantly raises your style profile to all-new levels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$40 $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go