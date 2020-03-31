Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver from $430 (Reg. $700)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver for $499.99 shipped. This deal is also available direct. You can save further by going with Best Buy’s open-box excellent offering at $429.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $700 at other retailers like Crutchfield. Today’s deal is a match of our new condition mention from earlier this year. Notable features here include a 6.8-inch display with support for both Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto systems. You’ll be able to access all of the best features from both software platforms, ensuring that you can access all of the best features while driving safely. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You’ll need a Lightning cable to make the most of your CarPlay connection here. Grab this top-rated option from AmazonBasics for $9 and ensure that you have a reliable connection between your two devices. Not to mention, it’s never a bad idea to have a few extra Lightning cables laying around.

For a truly wireless experience, don’t miss last night’s deal on this Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay receiver. It’s down to $570 at Amazon, which is its best price so far of 2020.

Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Control in-car infotainment features smoothly with this Kenwood navigation DVD receiver. The built-in Garmin navigation system simplifies mapping, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto supports voice control via Siri or Google Assistant. This 6.8-inch Kenwood navigation DVD receiver has three camera inputs for unified installation of dash, rear and interior cameras.

